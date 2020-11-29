-
Sao Paulo, Rio up for grabs as Brazilians vote in local election run-offs - 6 hours ago
-
Guatemala: Protesters burn bus at massive anti-government demo - 7 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: At least 30 killed by car bomb explosion in Ghazni – reports - 8 hours ago
-
Iran: Mourners gather for funeral of slain nuclear scientist - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions run high as duelling protests march through Raleigh - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Lewotolo volcano erupts spewing ash into sky - 8 hours ago
-
France: Police use water cannon, protesters respond with fireworks as Paris demo turns violent - 8 hours ago
-
Anton and Rio Ferdinand on the John Terry fallout – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
France: Chaos hits Paris as protesters clash with police at anti-security bill demo - 8 hours ago
-
Unlikely Lines From A Blockbuster Movie | Mock The Week – BBC - 8 hours ago
France: Chaos hits Paris as protesters clash with police at anti-security bill demo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Streets were set on fire, with police and demonstrators clashing in Paris, as the protest against the ‘Global Security’ bill proposed by the French government turned violent, Saturday.
The ‘Global Security’ bill’s Article 24, approved on Friday by the French National Assembly makes it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers can be personally identified. The law has been heavily criticised by activists and journalists saying it violates the freedom of press. On Friday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced he would set up a commission to look into Article 24.
Video ID: 20201129-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201129-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly