France: Charlie Hebdo attack trial begins at Paris court
The trial of the January 2015 attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, police officers and a kosher supermarket has begun at the Court of Appeal of Paris on Wednesday.
The trial kicked off following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fourteen defendants will stand trial and face a variety of charges over allegations they helped the perpetrators carry out the attacks that killed 17 people over three days in January 2015.
Three defendants, who either fled or are presumed dead, will be tried in absentia. If convicted, they could face a sentence of anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.
