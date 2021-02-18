France child protection: Lawmakers look to increase protection against abuse

Following a wave of recent #incest and #child sex #abuse #scandals in #France, lawmakers on Thursday look to increase #protection against child abuse. One of the proposals being examined is an age of consent, an issue that has been at the centre of a child protection rights campaign in recent years.

