France: Court convicts 14 over 2015 Charlie Hebdo, kosher supermarket attacks in Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fourteen people were found guilty of involvement in the militant Islamist attacks on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket in January 2015, by a Paris court, on Wednesday.

Prison sentencing mounting up to 30 years were delivered by a Paris court on Wednesday to alleged accomplices of the 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher. Lawyers reacted to the verdict in the Paris court courtroom.

The 14 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of up to 30 years, with the fugitive partner of one of the attackers, Hayat Boumeddiene, and main defendant Ali Riza Polat handed the heaviest sentences.

“It was extremely important from a paedagogical point of view. We had to remind that one shall not assist terrorists with impunity,” commented Patrick Klugman, a lawyer representing several victims.

“This decision is saying that without this nebula, there is no attack. Without this nebula, there is no terrorism. And that he who takes part in this nebula shall be punished severely,” stressed Charlie Hebdo lawyer Richard Malka.

Eleven defendants were present in court while three were tried in absentia.

The January 2015 Paris attacks, which included a massacre at the Charlie Hebdo offices, the killing of a policewoman and a hostage situation in a ‘Hyper Cacher’ Jewish supermarket, left 17 people dead. All the attackers were killed.

SOT, Patrick Klugman, Lawyer of several victims (French): “There was complicity in terrorist crime sentence for four defendants and [sentence] of complicity in crime for the rest of the offenders. It was extremely important from a paedagogical point of view. We had to remind that one shall not assist terrorists with impunity.”

SOT, Richard Malka, Charlie Hebdo’s lawyer (French): “This decision is saying that without this nebula, there is no attack. Without this nebula, there is no terrorism. And that he who takes part in this nebula shall be punished severely. This is obviously necessary with regards to the situation in our society and in our country. I hope that this message will be heard. It won’t resuscitate anyone but maybe it will prevent others tragedy. I hope that people will comprehend that in any event or any capacity, we can not assist a terrorist.”

SOT, Richard Malka, Charlie Hebdo’s lawyer (French): “It is the end of one thing and I hope the beginning of something else. I felt, at least I believe, an awareness, a wake-up, a civic will to act against a danger that kills, that want to impose fear and terror. This danger is not Islam, we have to say it clearly.”

SOT, Elie Korchia, Lawyer of victims of Hyper Cacher attack (French): “Tonight what is important and what we will remember is the first part of the motive, that was explained by the Court president who reminds the terrorist context in which the attacks of the 7, 8 and 9 January 2015 occurred. It is something that will remain in history. And, I say this for the civil parties I represented, especially for the anti-Semitism that killed on French soil on 9 January 2015 after it already killed in 2012 in a Jewish school in Toulouse.”

SOT, Isabelle Coutant Peyre, Lawyer of defendant Riza Polat (French): “This is not at all satisfactory for the victims as we offered them convictions but the victims wanted to know who the real culprits were and they are not the people who were in the defendants’ box. This trial, which has been of an abnormal and unbearable length, has served no purpose.”

SOT, Isabelle Coutant Peyre, Lawyer of defendant Riza Polat (French): “We could have avoided wasting this time, it was meant for communication, we have all endured a terrible ordeal, especially the people who were in the box of the accused, who were treated like circus animals. So I am sad for French justice.”

#France #Paris #CharlieHebdo

Video ID: 20201216-064

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201216-064

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly