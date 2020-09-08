-
LIVE: Assange extradition trial continues in London: stakeout - 38 mins ago
California wildfire: Blazes have consumed record 2 million acres this year - about 1 hour ago
‘The regime is in agony’: Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko - about 1 hour ago
Belarus crackdown: Opposition activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine - about 1 hour ago
HIGHLIGHT: Unsanctioned protest in support of Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk - about 1 hour ago
Brexit talks resume: UK government admits that it may break international law - about 1 hour ago
Brexit talks resume: Fishing rights still proving a major sticking point in talks - about 1 hour ago
Japan leadership contest: Campaigning begins in race to succeed PM Shinzo Abe - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus lockdown leads to surge in unplanned pregnancies | COVID19 Special - about 1 hour ago
France Covid-19 screening: Test which returns results in 20 minutes to be rolled out - 2 hours ago
“We expect to roll out the faster antigen tests across the greater Paris region this week”, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said.
