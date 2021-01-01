France: Curfew enforced on Champs-Elysees as Paris enters 2021

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The curfew was enforced on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, as well as in other parts of the city, on New Year’s Eve on the night from Thursday to Friday, due to the coronavirus restrictions. The famed avenue is traditionally known to be a place where people flock to on New Year’s Eve.

Similar to many European capitals, New Year’s celebrations in Paris were not the same as before with the capital being under curfew from 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) until 6:00 (05:00 GMT).

#France #NYE #COVID19

Video ID: 20210101-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210101-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly