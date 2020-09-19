France: Drag queens put on a show from their windows in Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

For the eight-time since July, drag queens from the ‘Mixity’ cabaret group turned a street in Paris’ Montmartre into a stage by performing from an apartment’s windows, on Friday night.

The performers put on a show from their windows, in front of a large audience who cheered them along.

“It’s been a long time since we haven’t been allowed anymore to go to the theatres and see shows. With this performance, they succeeded in renewing the genre, in bringing back joy to Paris. It’s all happiness, thanks to them and long live Mixity,” said a local resident.

“We are doing this show because people need to have fun, to live, and at the same time we see that we can do it while respecting precautionary measures (against COVID). So this hallucinating stage on the second floor allows us to do that. And us as performers and artists, we need to share with the audience,” explained one of the performers.

Other shows are planned for September 19, and October 2 and 3.

