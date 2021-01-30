-
France: Fresh protest against Global Security Bill hits streets of Paris
Demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Saturday in the latest round of protests against the ‘Global Security Bill.
Thousands were expected to attend the protest at Paris’s Place de la Republique following the call several national unions. Police and demonstrators could be seen scuffling at the square’s monument.
France has been sparkled by several rounds of protests over its Global Security Bill. The government announced late last year that it would rewrite Article 24 following weeks of demonstrations.
The law in its current form intends to ban the publication of any photo or footage that identified police in any way that was considered ill-intentioned.
Offenders would risk a prison sentence of up to one year and a maximum fine of €45,000 ($55,000).
