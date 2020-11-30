-
France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival
With Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in France by early January, French officials and health authorities are outlining their priorities for vaccination, with the 650,000 elderly living in care homes at the top of the list. The Pfizer vaccine is the most advanced of the numerous now in production, though must be stored at extremely low temperature, which adds further challenges to the roll-out.
