France: Jewish Parisians welcome start of Charlie Hebdo, Hypercacher landmark trial

Jewish Parisians welcomed the opening of the trial of the alleged accomplices of the series of attacks in January 2015 on the Hypercacher kosher grocery store and Charlie Hebdo, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the grocery store in the Vincennes region of Paris customer Peter Houri said, “This process is important for the memory of the people who died, for their families, for the people who were hostages, for everyone. But this process has no relevance if the punishments are not exemplary.”

The trial will begin on Wednesday, September 2. The three attackers in both cases were shot dead by police but 14 alleged accomplices will go on trial, including three in absentia.

The trial will be one of the few cases where proceedings are filmed and is notably marked for its expected testimonies from those affected by the attacks.

At the headquarters of the French Jewish Students’ Union, the President of the organisation Noemi Madar commented on the proceedings saying, “This process is a moment to judge this part of French history” and “to be able to return to the situation and understand, five years later, what has changed, how the French State has committed itself to freedom of expression and security for French Jews.”

On 9 January 2015, two days after the attack on the headquarters of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo where 12 people were killed including a police officer, Amedy Coulibaly attacked shoppers in the Hypercacher supermarket, killing four people. He also took several people hostage.

