France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam

The attack in Nice comes as France grapples with the question of what role Islam should have in a traditionally secular society.

The country has the largest Muslim community in Europe – but earlier this month some were made to feel unwelcome when President Emmanuel Macron declared a fight against what he called “Islamist separatism”.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Islam