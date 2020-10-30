-
Parisians flee city as lockdown kicks in - 6 hours ago
-
New Zealand legalises euthanasia, but not recreational marijuana - 6 hours ago
-
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam - 6 hours ago
-
Live from Nice after deadly knife attack leaves three dead - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest over Prophet Muhammad caricature erupts in Beirut - 6 hours ago
-
Threat to Antarctica: Scientists press for protected marine park - 6 hours ago
-
Former felon voting rights: Ex-criminals face complex restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina evictions: Squatters forced off land and left homeless - 6 hours ago
-
This is how ‘inclusive’ art & artifacts are keeping museums relevant - 6 hours ago
-
Trump, Biden converge on Florida: US election news - 6 hours ago
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam
The attack in Nice comes as France grapples with the question of what role Islam should have in a traditionally secular society.
The country has the largest Muslim community in Europe – but earlier this month some were made to feel unwelcome when President Emmanuel Macron declared a fight against what he called “Islamist separatism”.
Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Islam