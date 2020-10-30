Share
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam

6 hours ago

The attack in Nice comes as France grapples with the question of what role Islam should have in a traditionally secular society.
The country has the largest Muslim community in Europe – but earlier this month some were made to feel unwelcome when President Emmanuel Macron declared a fight against what he called “Islamist separatism”.
Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.

