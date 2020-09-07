France: Le Pen promises to fight “barbarism” as she slams Macron on crime

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

National Rally President Marine Le Pen attacked French President Emmanuel Macron on crime saying that France was sinking into “real barbarity,” while speaking at a party event in Frejus on Sunday.

The far-right leader condemned Macron’s government for an alleged increase in crime, saying that the “virus was used as a pretext by the French government to massively and irresponsibly release more than 10,000 delinquents and criminals.”

Countries all around the world, including Iran, the US, and Germany, have engaged in early and temporary prisoner releases, while some have also increased the use of home detentions, due to concerns over coronavirus outbreaks in prisons.

She went on to cite “anarchic and uncontrolled immigration,” as partly to blame for the situation, which she said Macron “was not able to master.”

Le Pen intends to run against Macron in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections after losing to him in 2017, with advance opinion polls indicating that she would likely suffer a similar second round defeat.

