France: Macron slams social networks for banning Trump following US Capitol riot
Mandatory credit: Atlantic Council
French President Emmanuel Macron slammed social media platforms for banning former President Donald Trump following the US Capitol storming on January 6, as he was speaking at a prerecorded virtual discussion of the Atlantic Council in Paris, on Thursday.
Macron criticised networks which ‘sometimes helped’ Trump being ‘so efficient’ in being heard, but suspended him “at the very second, when they were sure it was over.”
The French president said speech should not be regulated by a ‘private player.’
“I want it to be decided by a law voted by your representative or by regulation, a governance democratically discussed and approved by democratic leaders,” he added.
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter suspended former President Trump’s accounts during his last days in power, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a deadly riot, on January 6. Twitter shut down Trump’s account – @realDonaldTrump – permanently.
