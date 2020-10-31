France: Man who matches description of Lyon attack suspect arrested in kebab shop

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A man who reportedly matches the description of the gunman who shot an Orthodox priest in Lyon has been arrested in a kebab shop on Saturday.

The arrested man was not carrying a weapon, and police are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation to see if he is the suspect.

The perpetrator fled the scene, having shot the priest, reportedly with a sawn-off shotgun. The priest was seriously wounded, but receiving medical care according to police.

The motive for the attack is still unclear. Police have not declared the incident as ‘terrorism.’

SOT, Gregory Doucet, Major of Lyon (French): “I am very satisfied with the excellent coordination between the local police, who were the first on the scene, emergency services, who also intervened extremely fast, the national police and the soldiers of the Centinelle Operation who have secured the district as you have seen, also in a very, very rapid manner.”

SOT, Gregory Doucet, Major of Lyon (French): “The judiciary police has taken charge of the affair and at this stage nothing is confirmed or excluded.”

SOT, Gregory Doucet, Major of Lyon (French): “The victim he been transported to the hospital and, as far as I know, he has undertaken surgery but I do not know anything else for the moment.”

