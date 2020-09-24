-
France opens probe into bank BNP Paribas over its role in Sudan - 59 mins ago
Uncle Ben’s rice rebrands as Ben’s Original following racial stereotyping backlash - about 1 hour ago
UK unveils new plan to protect jobs - about 1 hour ago
Trump heckled while paying respects for late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg - 2 hours ago
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA morning virtual format session: Day 3 - 3 hours ago
How to live with it? Europe scrambles to avoid second Covid lockdown - 4 hours ago
Russia: Lavrov considers increasing attacks on UN to be unfair - 4 hours ago
Israel: Anti-govt protesters rally outside Knesset ahead of vote to restrict protests amid lockdown - 4 hours ago
Why don’t the Swedish wear masks? - 4 hours ago
Wikileaks editor-in-chief comments after psychiatrist tells court Assange at ‘high risk of suicide’ - 4 hours ago
In tonight’s edition: Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into French bank BNP Paribas over allegations of complicity in crimes against humanity in Sudan. And several close allies of former Ivorian rebel leader Guillaume Soro are released from prison to diffuse mounting tensions ahead of the October presidential vote. Finally our reporters speak to Cameroonian sand miners diving deep in the Sanaga river, risking their lives in search for sand for the building industry.
