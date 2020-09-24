France opens probe into bank BNP Paribas over its role in Sudan

In tonight’s edition: Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into French bank BNP Paribas over allegations of complicity in crimes against humanity in Sudan. And several close allies of former Ivorian rebel leader Guillaume Soro are released from prison to diffuse mounting tensions ahead of the October presidential vote. Finally our reporters speak to Cameroonian sand miners diving deep in the Sanaga river, risking their lives in search for sand for the building industry.

