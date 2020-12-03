-
France opposition lawmakers slam government handling of Covid-19 pandemic crisis in report
As France heads towards rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination plan, a parliamentary commission lead by opposition lawmakers slammed what it calls “the government’s chaotic” handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The government was criticised for not having enough masks available at the start of the lockdown in March, among other things. More than 50 people were interviewed during 6 months.
