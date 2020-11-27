-
Australia: Assange supporters rally for his release near Sydney town hall - 3 hours ago
-
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony - 3 hours ago
-
France police brutality: Macron ‘very shocked’ by video of black man beaten up - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopian women and children flee fighting in Tigray - 3 hours ago
-
Canada: Homeless locals living in snow-covered tents due to financial repercussions of pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Macy’s holds Thanksgiving Day parade without spectators on the streets - 3 hours ago
-
India: At least three killed as Cyclone Nirav floods streets in Chennai - 4 hours ago
-
Italian chef pays tribute to Maradona with pizza recreating football legend’s face - 4 hours ago
-
From Naples to Buenos Aires, urban art immortalises football icon Maradona *ARCHIVE* - 4 hours ago
France police brutality: Macron ‘very shocked’ by video of black man beaten up
Pressure on the French government and police leadership intensified Friday after the police #beating of a black music producer in Paris sparked #outrage across the spectrum, from top politicians to football stars. French President Emmanuel #Macron said he was “very shocked” by these images. FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelmann tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en