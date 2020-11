France police brutality: Macron ‘very shocked’ by video of black man beaten up

Pressure on the French government and police leadership intensified Friday after the police #beating of a black music producer in Paris sparked #outrage across the spectrum, from top politicians to football stars. French President Emmanuel #Macron said he was “very shocked” by these images. FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelmann tells us more.

