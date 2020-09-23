-
In Senegal, a master of permaculture grows a lush oasis in the desert - 2 hours ago
-
EU unveils ‘compulsory solidarity’ plan to share burden of migration - 2 hours ago
-
France: Police mobilised as Eiffel Tower cordoned off amid ‘bomb’ alert - 2 hours ago
-
Decaying oil tanker may soon cause one of the largest oil spills ever | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
European Commission unveils new migration pact | LIVE - 2 hours ago
-
Sweden spared second COVID-19 wave – but for how long? - 3 hours ago
-
How can artificial intelligence help to fight climate change? We answer your questions - 3 hours ago
-
US: Experts warn catastrophic wildfires could be new normal - 3 hours ago
-
Indian Sikhs absent from commemorations in Pakistan - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly presser in Berlin (ORIGINAL) - 3 hours ago
France: Police mobilised as Eiffel Tower cordoned off amid ‘bomb’ alert
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
*TO FOLLOW*
Video ID: 20200923-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200923-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly