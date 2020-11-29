France: Police use water cannon, protesters respond with fireworks as Paris demo turns violent

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Paris, as the protest against the ‘Global Security’ bill proposed by the French government turned violent, Saturday.

Protesters were seen letting off fireworks and throwing projectiles targeting the police, with a group of people spotted scuffling with the officers near the water cannon vehicle.

The ‘Global Security’ bill’s Article 24, approved on Friday by the French National Assembly makes it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers can be personally identified. The law has been heavily criticised by activists and journalists saying it violates the freedom of press. On Friday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced he would set up a commission to look into Article 24.

