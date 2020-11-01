Share
0 0 0 0

France: President Macron says he understands Muslim shock over Prophet cartoons

4 hours ago

“I understand and respect that we can be shocked by these caricatures. I will never accept that we can justify physical violence for these caricatures,” Macron said in an interview.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/01/france-president-macron-says-understand-muslim-shock-over-prophet-cartoons

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories

Leave a Comment