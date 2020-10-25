-
Will suburban white women support Trump in the US election? - 11 hours ago
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 11 hours ago
Italy: Police clash with anti-curfew protesters in Naples - 11 hours ago
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 11 hours ago
Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News - 12 hours ago
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 - 13 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis join protests calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu - 13 hours ago
Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome - 13 hours ago
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments
France on Saturday said it was recalling its envoy to Turkey for consultations after comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggesting French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed a mental health check-up that Paris condemned as unacceptable.
