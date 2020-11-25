Share
France security law: Parliament votes through bill that curbs police images

2 hours ago

A draft law that would make it a crime to circulate an #image of a #police officer in certain circumstances passed the first hurdle in #France’s parliament on Tuesday despite protests from rights activists and journalists.

