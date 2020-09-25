France: Several injured after stabbing attack near Charlie Hebdo former office

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police were on-site and the neighbourhood was cordoned in Paris on Friday after reports that a man armed with a machete attacked several people in a street near the building where the Charlie Hebdo staff were located during the terrorist attack in 2015.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the attack which has injured several.

