-
Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack - 5 hours ago
-
Where to from here for women’s rights in America? - 5 hours ago
-
France: Several injured after stabbing attack near Charlie Hebdo former office - 5 hours ago
-
Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify - 5 hours ago
-
After Covid: Will Brexit be the next shock for Britain’s economy? | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested after knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris - 6 hours ago
-
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack - 6 hours ago
-
Two stabbed in Paris attack, schoolchildren being kept inside in area - 6 hours ago
-
Two injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo - 7 hours ago
-
Two people injured in knife attack in Paris, one suspect arrested - 7 hours ago
France: Several injured after stabbing attack near Charlie Hebdo former office
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police were on-site and the neighbourhood was cordoned in Paris on Friday after reports that a man armed with a machete attacked several people in a street near the building where the Charlie Hebdo staff were located during the terrorist attack in 2015.
Two people have been arrested in relation to the attack which has injured several.
Video ID: 20200925-021
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200925-021
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly