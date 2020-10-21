-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - 46 mins ago
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 48 mins ago
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - about 1 hour ago
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 3 hours ago
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 3 hours ago
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne
France will pay tribute Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded in a quiet Paris suburb as President Emmanuel Macron promised to intensify a clampdown on Islamist extremism.
