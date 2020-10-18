Share
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb

3 hours ago

Rallies in dozens of cities across France were expected Sunday in a show of solidarity and defiance following the decapitation of a teacher outside his school for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

