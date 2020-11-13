-
USA: Cars queue at LA testing facility amid spike of COVID-19 cases - 9 mins ago
-
Property mogul & reality TV star Mohamed Hadid talks cookbooks & kibbeh in lockdown - 13 mins ago
-
Germany: Traditional Christmas tree erected at Xmas market despite uncertainties over lockdown - 28 mins ago
-
How is the ancient art of Egyptian puppetry making a comeback? - 31 mins ago
-
Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions - 34 mins ago
-
Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases - 40 mins ago
-
Attacks in France and Austria: Europe’s response to extremism - 42 mins ago
-
Why experts have security concerns about Huawei’s 5G infrastructure | DW Analysis - 43 mins ago
-
Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to ‘sportswash’ its human rights record - 45 mins ago
-
Armenia: Protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal enter 4th day in Yerevan - 52 mins ago
France: Tribute to victims emblazoned on Eiffel Tower on Bataclan attack anniversary
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Eleonore de Vulpillieres
A tribute message for ‘victims of terrorism’ was emblazoned on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on early Friday, in honour of the fifth anniversary of the Bataclan attack.
The message read ‘In memory of all victims of terrorism.’
At 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), the landmark’s lights will go out in tribute to the victims.
Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, on November 13, 2015 when militants carried out a series of coordinated attacks in the French capital, killing a combined 130 people in six locations.
Video ID: 20201113-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201113-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly