France: Tribute to victims emblazoned on Eiffel Tower on Bataclan attack anniversary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Eleonore de Vulpillieres

A tribute message for ‘victims of terrorism’ was emblazoned on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on early Friday, in honour of the fifth anniversary of the Bataclan attack.

The message read ‘In memory of all victims of terrorism.’

At 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), the landmark’s lights will go out in tribute to the victims.

Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, on November 13, 2015 when militants carried out a series of coordinated attacks in the French capital, killing a combined 130 people in six locations.

Video ID: 20201113-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201113-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly