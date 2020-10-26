France-Turkey row: Tensions escalate as President Erdogan repeats Macron “insults”

Protesters in Turkey and across the Arab world demanding the French President stop what they see as his attacks on Islam.

And a boycott too – with French goods being taken off shelves amid a growing social media campaign

All this amidst a war of words between President Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#Euronews

#EuronewsLive

#GoodMorningEurope

#EuronewsNow

#EuronewsTonight