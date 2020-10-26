Share
France-Turkey row: Tensions escalate as President Erdogan repeats Macron “insults”

about 1 hour ago

Protesters in Turkey and across the Arab world demanding the French President stop what they see as his attacks on Islam.
And a boycott too – with French goods being taken off shelves amid a growing social media campaign
All this amidst a war of words between President Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron

