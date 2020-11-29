-
France: Protesters clash with police over new security law - 53 mins ago
-
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist - about 1 hour ago
-
‘A man of the people’: Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Maradona - 2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle - 2 hours ago
-
-
New Covid tiers have 3 February ‘sunset’, says Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
France, UK agree fresh deal to curb Channel migrant crossings - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Primates occupy Thai city to enjoy Monkey Buffet Festival - 4 hours ago
-
-
Tear gas and clashes at Paris protest against police violence - 12 hours ago
France, UK agree fresh deal to curb Channel migrant crossings
Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats.
