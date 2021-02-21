France undergoing TV renaissance amid pandemic

French programmes and series are seeing a revival amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Streamed series has been a welcome distraction but many viewers are not watching the usual Hollywood offerings.

French shows have become surprise hits, breaking language barriers in a market usually dominated by English-language shows.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.

