France undergoing TV renaissance amid pandemic
French programmes and series are seeing a revival amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.
Streamed series has been a welcome distraction but many viewers are not watching the usual Hollywood offerings.
French shows have become surprise hits, breaking language barriers in a market usually dominated by English-language shows.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.
