France: “Yellow Vests” hold colourful umbrellas in protest near Council of State in Paris

‘Yellow Vest’ protesters rallied in front near the Council of State in Paris on Saturday, carrying colourful umbrellas in support of a demonstrator who had been arrested at a protest against the security bill in November.

“It’s just scandalous. So I came here as a tribute that I pay to her,” protester Sebastien said.

The woman was reportedly arrested on November 12 after being suspected of giving signals with her colourful umbrella to violent groups. She has been charged with participation in an armed group with a view to committing violence, according to media reports.

