-
India demolishes homes of nomadic tribes in Kashmir - 5 hours ago
-
US: COVID-19 led to ‘largest exodus of health officials’ - 5 hours ago
-
Libya’s UNESCO sites endangered amid war - 5 hours ago
-
Iran: People will ‘take revenge’ for Soleimani’s death, daughter says *EXCLUSIVE* *PARTNER CONTENT* - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Shoppers make final purchases before retail stores close for latest lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution - 6 hours ago
-
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas - 6 hours ago
-
France’s culture sector mobilises over continued closures as Covid-19 lockdown lifts - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in France: Culture sector workers protest closures - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe - 6 hours ago
France’s culture sector mobilises over continued closures as Covid-19 lockdown lifts
#France’s government announced in November that a lockdown imposed at the end of October to tackle a second coronavirus wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15 and would include the re-opening of #cultural venues. But last Thursday Prime Minister Jean #Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met. FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali reports.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en