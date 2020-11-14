-
The post-election media divide in the US | The Listening Post - 2 hours ago
-
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre - 2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe horse racing: Industry gets back in the saddle amid pandemic - 2 hours ago
-
COVID-19: US sets new daily record for new cases - 2 hours ago
-
Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone - 2 hours ago
-
‘Time will tell’: US President Trump hints at departure - 2 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast protests: Unrest disrupts economic activity - 2 hours ago
-
France’s economic woes worsen as Christmas approaches - 2 hours ago
-
Femicide protesters attack Mexico attorney general’s office - 2 hours ago
-
Sudan: Drone footage shows camp hosting refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray - 3 hours ago
France’s economic woes worsen as Christmas approaches
Bars, restaurants, and shops will remain shut for at least two more weeks, despite fierce lobbying for the right to reopen.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/14/france-s-economic-woes-worsen-as-christmas-approaches
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World