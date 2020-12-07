-
France’s Jura Mountains, a paradise for cross-country skiers - 7 hours ago
-
Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun releases powerful and moving back-to-back albums - 7 hours ago
-
Nord Stream 2 construction resumes despite new US sanctions | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
‘The siesta vote’: Quick naps in a post-Covid 19 era - 7 hours ago
-
Fears of no-deal Brexit hit sterling - 8 hours ago
-
LIVE: Paris court to rule in trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Vinnik - 8 hours ago
-
Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights - 8 hours ago
-
Paris a battleground as security bill protests turn chaotic - 8 hours ago
-
Why are Israel and Arab states getting friendly? | Start Here - 8 hours ago
-
Iran: Zarif meets new Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad in Tehran - 9 hours ago
France’s Jura Mountains, a paradise for cross-country skiers
The white blanket of France’s eastern Jura Mountains stretches out for 340 kilometres along the Swiss border. Trekking across this wilderness is an unforgettable journey. We follow a small group of cross-country skiers for a three-day hike through pine trees, frozen lakes, gentle slopes and sunny peaks. At night we stop off at a chalet to sample rösti, a local Jura specialty. At the Franco-Swiss border, we discover a passage where Resistance fighters and Jews risked their lives to flee occupied France between 1941 and 1945.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en