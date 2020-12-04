France’s PM Castex unveils plans for Covid-19 rollout despite big popular scepticism

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex has rolled out the country’s Covid-19 vaccination plan on Thursday, with nursing home residents being the first in line when doses become available at the end of the month. The government hopes to be able to vaccinate the rest of the population by the end of spring, although French have shown a big scepticism concerning the vaccines, which will also be totally free for all citizens.

