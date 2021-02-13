France’s strategy: Gov’t gambles on balancing health and economy

Most schools in France have shut for the midterm break.

And with no travel restrictions within the country, some people are heading away on holiday.

Despite high daily infection rates, the French president unexpectedly decided not to impose a third full lockdown.

Critics say it is a risky strategy.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Normandy, France.

