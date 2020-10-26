Free school meals: UK government refuses to bow to pressure over poverty campaign

HThe row over Free School Meals continues to gather pace in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he has NOT spoken to Marcus Rashford,

the Manchester United footballer, who’s been fighting for a expansion of free school meals – especially during the holidays.

But so far the government has refused to bow to pressure.

