Freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home a week after abduction

Dozens of #kidnapped school #boys arrived back home on Friday a day after security forces rescued them in northwest #Nigeria. Gunmen raided the boys’ secondary school in Kankara town, Katsina state, on Friday last week and marched around 350 of them into the vast Rugu forest. It was not clear if all of them had been recovered in the rescue operation. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Editor Philip Turle tells us more.

