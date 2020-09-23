-
China: Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at United Nations - about 1 hour ago
-
FreeSpeech – Sleepless nights for autocrats, brought to you by DW - 2 hours ago
-
In Rio’s favelas, a doctor witnesses the long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
Sudan: Trial of former President Omar al-Bashir adjourned until October 6 - 4 hours ago
-
Hundreds more whales found stranded on Tasmanian coast, in Australia’s worst beaching - 4 hours ago
-
Ren Zhiqiang: China jails Xi critic for 18 years for corruption - 4 hours ago
-
UN: Egypt committed to ridding Libya of “armed militias and terrorist organisations” – El-Sisi - 4 hours ago
-
UN: Macron says world should not be dominated by US-China rivalry - 4 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands demand PM to resign at Independence Day protest - 5 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 5 hours ago
What keeps autocrats up at night? We know. In a world where democracy is being challenged and freedom is under attack, it’s sources like DW that threaten autocrats with independent news and information. It’s our job to challenge autocrats and promote freedom of speech and democratic values around the world. Sorry autocrats.
DW strives to cover the complex issues surrounding free speech and media freedom by shedding light on crises, victims of human rights violations and initiatives striving to improve the current situation and fosters a greater debate on these issues.
Find out more: freespeech.dw.com
