French anti-terrorism prosecutor reveals latest on Samuel Paty murder investigation
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard on Wednesday gave an update on the investigation into the murder of Samuel Paty, which has drawn parallels with the 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper.
Paty was beheaded on October 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.
