French anti-terrorism prosecutor reveals latest on Samuel Paty murder investigation

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard on Wednesday gave an update on the investigation into the murder of Samuel Paty, which has drawn parallels with the 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper.

Paty was beheaded on October 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en