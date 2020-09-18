French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates

In this edition, a controversial debate rages in the French medical community as the government prepares to pass legislation that would punish doctors who issue certificates of virginity to young women. Also how a group of Israeli teenage girls campaigning for the right to wear shorts to school has turned into a national debate on the growing influence of religion in a country where many still call themselves secular. Plus, we meet the woman behind the Facebook page where Pakistani women are not afraid to discuss traditionally taboo topics such as sex, divorce, and domestic violence.

