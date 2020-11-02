French economy minister moves to quell retailer rage

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the government will support small and medium businesses during the lockdown, including by providing technical and financial support to sell their goods online.

The move comes amid anger that large-scale retailers have been allowed to sell books and other items deemed non-essential, while small businesses are forced to close. The minister has raised the prospect of opening some shops from November 12 if the sanitary situation allows.

