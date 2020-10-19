French government under pressure to fight extremism | DW News

Police in France say they’ve searched dozens of homes belonging to Islamist militants. The raids are in connection with last week’s beheading of a teacher in Paris. Samuel Paty had used cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed to teach students about freedom of expression. A suspect was shot dead shortly after by police. On Sunday, people across France took to the streets in Paty’s memory.

