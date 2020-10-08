-
France: Armenian diaspora protests Nagorno-Karabakh conflict outside Turkish Embassy in Paris - 5 mins ago
-
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant - 20 mins ago
-
Confusion over US stimulus plans as Pelosi rejects airline aid - 53 mins ago
-
French hostage Sophie Pétronin released after being held in Mali since 2016 - 56 mins ago
-
EU’s new migration pact comes under the spotlight with ministers amid internal divisions - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid 19: France puts more cities on maximum alert - 2 hours ago
-
Spain: Superior Court of Justice of Madrid lifts coronavirus lockdown imposed in capital - 2 hours ago
-
French hostage Sophie Pétronin released after being held in Mali since 2016 - 2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh: Hundreds protest over viral video of attack on woman - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s COVID-19 crisis grows darker - 2 hours ago
French hostage Sophie Pétronin released after being held in Mali since 2016
The Malian presidency confirmed Thursday that French charity worker Sophie Pétronin, who was abducted in Mali and held hostage since December 2016, has been released.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en