-
US-Saudi relations: Biden plans to ‘recalibrate’ ties with kingdom - 10 mins ago
-
Are exiled Uighurs forced into spying for China? | DW News - 39 mins ago
-
Secrets of the Arab Café | Al Jazeera World - 51 mins ago
-
CAR ‘militia leaders’ plead not guilty to war crimes at ICC trial - 55 mins ago
-
Guinea Ebola death toll rises to five as vaccine roll-out begins - about 1 hour ago
-
Myanmar protesters call for more rallies to ‘take down the dictators’ - about 1 hour ago
-
UN ‘alarmed’ at military escalation in Yemen’s Marib - about 1 hour ago
-
Libya marks 10 years since overthrow of Gaddafi - 2 hours ago
-
French MPs approve bill to combat Islamist extremism - 2 hours ago
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore: ‘An unimaginable legacy’, family says 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
French MPs approve bill to combat Islamist extremism
France’s National Assembly approved Tuesday a law to fight Islamist extremism and separatism in an attempt to tackle the root causes of jihadist violence – in response to a wave of attacks that has seen more than 250 people murdered since 2015.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en