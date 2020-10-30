-
Putin’s power plays: What is he aiming for? | To the Point - 35 mins ago
Covid-19: Nottinghamshire moves into tier 3 restrictions 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Peru: Protesters demand government allows full withdrawal of pension contributions - 3 hours ago
Thailand: Tensions continue as thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Bangkok - 4 hours ago
Georgia: Thousands attend pre-election rallies in Tbilisi and Kutaisi - 4 hours ago
Belgium: Urgent action needed as COVID overwhelms EU healthcare – Von der Leyen - 4 hours ago
UK Labour Party suspends former leader Corbyn in wake of anti-Semitism report - 4 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling damages building near Shusha’s historic cathedral - 4 hours ago
French PM details new restrictions as country heads back into lockdown - 6 hours ago
Why has Nice become a target for terrorism in France? - 6 hours ago
French PM details new restrictions as country heads back into lockdown
French people will only be allowed to leave their homes for food shopping, medical appointments, pressing family reasons and to commute to work when the job cannot be done from home, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday ahead of a new Covid-19 lockdown starting at midnight.
