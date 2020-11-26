Share
0 0 0 0

French PM warns against ‘lowering the guard’ in fight against Covid-19

6 hours ago

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that France appears to be on track to tame the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but cautioned the French not to “lower their guard” amid a second lockdown.

