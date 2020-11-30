French police backlash mounts over excessive force, racial targeting

French policing methods are under scrutiny following several cases where officers appear to have used excessive force or arbitrarily targeted people of colour. Polls show support for the police has dropped from 84 percent after the terrorist attacks in 2015, to 65 percent in recent weeks.

