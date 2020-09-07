Share
French police struggle to solve mystery of violent horse attacks

3 hours ago

More than 30 horses have been mutilated or killed in violent attacks across France since February, with cases rising in recent weeks. French authorities are no closer to finding a motive behind the attacks, but have warned the public not to take matters into their own hands.

