-
Sudan declares 3-month state of emergency over deadly floods - 55 mins ago
-
Belarus protesters continue pressure on Lukashenko with new march - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: from Rochester as protests continue over Daniel Prude killing - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Smoke blocks out sun as wildfire forces evacuations near Fresno - 2 hours ago
-
France: Le Pen promises to fight “barbarism” as she slams Macron on crime - 3 hours ago
-
French police struggle to solve mystery of violent horse attacks - 3 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Rally in support of DPS party draws thousands in Podgorica after election loss - 4 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Thousands rally against reprinting of Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons in Peshawar - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands march against school mask mandate in Thessaloniki - 7 hours ago
-
Brazil: Sao Paulo motorcade rallies in support of “Operation Car Wash” - 9 hours ago
French police struggle to solve mystery of violent horse attacks
More than 30 horses have been mutilated or killed in violent attacks across France since February, with cases rising in recent weeks. French authorities are no closer to finding a motive behind the attacks, but have warned the public not to take matters into their own hands.
