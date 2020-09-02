-
French President Macron says Lebanon has promised to form cabinet within two weeks
Lebanese leaders have promised to form a new government within two weeks, visiting French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after talks with political blocs who designated a new prime minister a day earlier.
