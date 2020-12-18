French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron says he plans to keep running the country remotely, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis has forced other European leaders to self-isolate, as they had several meetings with Macron in recent days.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#France #Covid19 #MacronPositif