French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron says he plans to keep running the country remotely, after testing positive for COVID-19.
The diagnosis has forced other European leaders to self-isolate, as they had several meetings with Macron in recent days.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.
